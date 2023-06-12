ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 640.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,482 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock traded up $12.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $546.35. 1,289,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $563.63.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

