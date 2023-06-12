Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 634.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,714 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $42,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shake Shack by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. The company had a trading volume of 745,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

