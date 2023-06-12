Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 7.2%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.73. Approximately 942,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,988,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $32,247.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jason R. Whitaker sold 181,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $3,841,407.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,428,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,580. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 182,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.