Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Grows By 1,764.3%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 1,764.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. 55,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,672. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

About DATA Communications Management

Data Communications Management Corp. is a communication solutions company, which engages in the provision of business communication solutions, bringing value and collaboration to marketing and operations teams in companies. The firm also offers direct marketing, commercial print services, labels and asset tracking, event tickets and gift cards, logistics and fulfilment, content and workflow management, data management and analytics, and regulatory communications.

