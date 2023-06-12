Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Grows By 1,382.9%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, an increase of 1,382.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 59,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 333,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,151. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $276.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 135.07%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in the operation of an online individual finance marketplace in China, which connects individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

