Short Interest in Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Expands By 600.0%

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wajax to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Stock Performance

Shares of Wajax stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.37. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. Wajax has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.52.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.