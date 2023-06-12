SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.45

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 151001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $88,715.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,020 shares of company stock worth $6,794,488 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.