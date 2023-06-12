Siacoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Siacoin has a market cap of $150.27 million and $7.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,811.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00297391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.44 or 0.00540211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00058190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00394568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,356,212,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

