Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $453.51. 781,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,259. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.