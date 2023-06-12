Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,287. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

