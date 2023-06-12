Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,313. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.