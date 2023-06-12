Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PEG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.96. 2,083,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.



