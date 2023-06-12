Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $274,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 89,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,526. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

