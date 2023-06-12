Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $328,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6 %

IQV traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.90. 996,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,363. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.