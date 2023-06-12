Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 3,405,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,383,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

FTNT stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,471,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,560. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

