Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 146 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20,788.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.9 %

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.22. The company had a trading volume of 401,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $218.61 and a 12 month high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.