Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $32.11. 2,798,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,615,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

