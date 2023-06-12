Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of VIPRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 25,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company, which engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds interest in the La Virginia Gold Silver project. The company was founded on April 26, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.