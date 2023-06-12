Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 94.7% in May

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the May 15th total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of VIPRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 25,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.23.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
