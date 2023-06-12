Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 45,125 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Portillo’s worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,389,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

PTLO stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. 395,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $28.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Portillo’s Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

