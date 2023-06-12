Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,992,000 after buying an additional 41,878 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,157. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.34 and a 200 day moving average of $470.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.