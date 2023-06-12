Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. TD Cowen began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

NYSE:EL traded up $2.77 on Monday, hitting $179.30. 1,735,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

