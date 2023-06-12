Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock worth $248,941,141 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $6.97 on Monday, hitting $124.83. 6,378,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,467,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.03.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

