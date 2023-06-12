Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 575,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

