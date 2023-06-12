Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Dawson James decreased their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.30 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 65.72% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It offers wireless internet solutions which enable access to information and entertainment. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot. The company was founded by William W.

