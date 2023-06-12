SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

