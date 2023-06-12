Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 40% Higher

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) shares rose 40% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 112,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Solstice Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

