Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.