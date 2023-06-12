Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $7.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

