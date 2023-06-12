SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,678,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session’s volume of 650,596 shares.The stock last traded at $21.17 and had previously closed at $21.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

