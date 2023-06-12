SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 1,355,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,908. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

