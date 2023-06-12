SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.43

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.43 and last traded at $216.01, with a volume of 53670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.34.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $190.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

