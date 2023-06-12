Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $82.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.
SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
Shares of SPB opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.
Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Mobileye: A Recent IPO With High Growth (And Squeeze) Potential
- Recession-Resistant Starbucks Stock is Ready to Bounce
- Is it Time to Take Harley Davidson For a Ride
- EV Charging Solutions: GM’s Move Reflects Industry Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.