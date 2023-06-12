Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $82.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPB opened at $73.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.