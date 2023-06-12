Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives $0.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several research firms have commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.57.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 66,273 shares of company stock valued at $63,412 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 245,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

