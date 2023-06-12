Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) & Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Head to Head Survey

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spire Global and Relo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Relo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spire Global presently has a consensus price target of $2.06, indicating a potential upside of 184.49%. Given Spire Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than Relo Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

25.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spire Global and Relo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $80.27 million 1.32 -$89.41 million ($0.69) -1.05 Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Relo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and Relo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -112.87% -57.31% -25.17% Relo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spire Global beats Relo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Relo Group

Relo Group, Inc. provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other services, such as the creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts, as well as in the insurance business. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

