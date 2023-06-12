Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Raised by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,262. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

