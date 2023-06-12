Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 83,799 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 46,825 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $9.90. 38,232,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,638,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in XPeng by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 180.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 209,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 549.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 162,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

