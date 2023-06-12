StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

GBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.62. New Concept Energy has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

