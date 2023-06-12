StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $95,990 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

