StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International
In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $95,990 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
