StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $66.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.