StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

AWH opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.