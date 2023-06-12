StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
Featured Articles
