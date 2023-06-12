StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enservco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

