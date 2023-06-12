StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of Enservco stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.