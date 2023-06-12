StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,740,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

