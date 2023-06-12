StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Price Performance
NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.