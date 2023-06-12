StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.50 million. MoneyGram International had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

About MoneyGram International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after acquiring an additional 611,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

