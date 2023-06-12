StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.27.

PayPal Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

