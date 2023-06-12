StockNews.com Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. 290,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,026. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.70. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $84,061,146.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

