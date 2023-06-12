Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 555,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,285,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,747,000 after buying an additional 4,418,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

SU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.73. 6,413,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,627. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Stories

