Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.28 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price target on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$14.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

SPB stock opened at C$10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.85. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.28 and a 1-year high of C$12.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

