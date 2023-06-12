T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.20 and last traded at $110.52. Approximately 673,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,551,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.