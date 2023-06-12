Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) vs. Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Ion Beam Applications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Ion Beam Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,439.75% -69.08% -54.47% Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.82 -$113.01 million ($3.65) -0.14 Ion Beam Applications N/A N/A N/A $0.08 206.16

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Ion Beam Applications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ion Beam Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ion Beam Applications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Talis Biomedical and Ion Beam Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Ion Beam Applications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Ion Beam Applications beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

(Get Rating)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Redwood, California.

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Rating)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems. The Dosimetry segment comprises activities that offer a full range of solutions and services that maximize efficiency and minimize errors in radiation therapy and medical imaging quality assurance and calibration procedures. The company was founded by Yves Jongen on March 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium.

