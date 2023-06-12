TD Securities Raises Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Transat A.T. Stock Performance

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$4.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

